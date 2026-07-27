Morgan Rogers: Chelsea's £117 Million Midfield Masterstroke

Chelsea's latest acquisition, Morgan Rogers, is set to form a dynamic midfield duo with Cole Palmer under the guidance of new manager Xabi Alonso. Bought from Aston Villa for £117 million, Rogers' versatility is expected to be pivotal in Chelsea's pursuit of success after a challenging season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 14:35 IST
Morgan Rogers: Chelsea's £117 Million Midfield Masterstroke
Morgan Rogers
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant move aimed at reviving Chelsea's fortunes, the club has secured the services of Morgan Rogers, signing him from Aston Villa for a record-breaking £117 million. The acquisition was confirmed by new manager Xabi Alonso during a press conference.

Alonso expressed his confidence in Rogers' ability to forge a strong partnership with fellow midfielder Cole Palmer. The two England teammates are anticipated to bring both stability and creativity to Chelsea's midfield, key components Alonso deems essential for a successful campaign.

The manager highlighted Rogers' adaptability on and off the pitch as a critical asset for Chelsea. With the upcoming Premier League kickoff against Fulham, Rogers' presence is expected to enhance the team's quality and competitive edge, according to Alonso.

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

China
2
Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Germany
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

United States
4
Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Achieve Fertilizer Sovereignty Through Regional Markets Instead of Self-Sufficiency?

Connected Healthcare, Stronger Economies: OECD Maps the Future of Digital Health Reform

Can Southeast Asia Raise $2.1 Trillion to Unlock a Sustainable Blue Economy Before 2030?

AI Could Unlock Africa's Growth, But Infrastructure and Skills Hold the Key to Success: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026