In a significant move aimed at reviving Chelsea's fortunes, the club has secured the services of Morgan Rogers, signing him from Aston Villa for a record-breaking £117 million. The acquisition was confirmed by new manager Xabi Alonso during a press conference.

Alonso expressed his confidence in Rogers' ability to forge a strong partnership with fellow midfielder Cole Palmer. The two England teammates are anticipated to bring both stability and creativity to Chelsea's midfield, key components Alonso deems essential for a successful campaign.

The manager highlighted Rogers' adaptability on and off the pitch as a critical asset for Chelsea. With the upcoming Premier League kickoff against Fulham, Rogers' presence is expected to enhance the team's quality and competitive edge, according to Alonso.