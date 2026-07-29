FIFA's Controversial $20 Billion Proposal Sparks Global Soccer Backlash

FIFA's proposal to sell stakes in a $20 billion commercial entity has faced strong criticism from regional soccer confederations. Uninformed about the plan, confederations like CONCACAF and AFC have expressed concerns over the lack of consultation and transparency. Private investment in FIFA's new subsidiary raises questions about football's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 17:22 IST
FIFA's Controversial $20 Billion Proposal Sparks Global Soccer Backlash
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FIFA's recent announcement to establish a $20 billion commercial subsidiary has ignited significant opposition from global soccer bodies. The organization intends to sell up to 20% stakes to private investors, an initiative that has blindsided key soccer confederations like CONCACAF and AFC, who learned of the plan through media channels.

CONCACAF expressed deep concerns about the absence of prior discussions, citing a lack of due process. The AFC, while acknowledging the need for innovative strategies, criticized FIFA for bypassing essential stakeholders before unveiling such a critical proposal. They stress that comprehensive engagement and governance principles should guide any changes affecting the commercial aspects of the game.

FIFA's move has also drawn ire from UEFA, which accused the governing body of compromising football's integrity. As confederations seek clarity and transparency, the proposal has sparked widespread debate over potential conflicts of interest and FIFA's alignment with private financial interests.

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