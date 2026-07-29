Ajax Amsterdam's Strategic Loan: Tolu Arokodare Joins from Wolverhampton
Ajax Amsterdam secures Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare on a loan deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The agreement includes a purchase option at season's end. Arokodare, known for his scoring prowess in Europe, aims to make a significant impact as Ajax advances in the Conference League.
- Country:
- Netherlands
Ajax Amsterdam has bolstered its attacking options by securing Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare on a one-season loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The deal, announced on Wednesday, includes an option to buy at the end of the campaign.
Arokodare, who previously impressed with his goal-scoring feats in Latvia, Germany, and Belgium, transferred to Wolves from Racing Genk. Despite limited starts last season, Arokodare netted six goals in England's top-flight and cup competitions.
As Ajax looks forward to their Conference League challenges, beginning with a match against Vojvodina, the club sees Arokodare as a key figure in their strategic push this season.