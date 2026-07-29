Ajax Amsterdam's Strategic Loan: Tolu Arokodare Joins from Wolverhampton

Ajax Amsterdam has bolstered its attacking options by securing Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare on a one-season loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The deal, announced on Wednesday, includes an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

Arokodare, who previously impressed with his goal-scoring feats in Latvia, Germany, and Belgium, transferred to Wolves from Racing Genk. Despite limited starts last season, Arokodare netted six goals in England's top-flight and cup competitions.

As Ajax looks forward to their Conference League challenges, beginning with a match against Vojvodina, the club sees Arokodare as a key figure in their strategic push this season.