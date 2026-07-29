Lydia Ko Aims for Women's Open Glory at Royal Lytham

New Zealand's golfing star Lydia Ko is aiming to seize the Women's Open title at Royal Lytham, inspired by Ryan Fox's historic victory at the men's British Open at Royal Birkdale. Fox's win marked him as the second New Zealander to claim this prestigious golf major.

Competing along the north-west England coast, Ko seeks to break the stranglehold of American top-ranked Nelly Korda and South Korea's Ryu Hae-ran on this year's majors. Ko expressed excitement, noting her admiration for Fox's fearless play and hoping to embody the same resilience.

As a gold medalist and seasoned major champion, Ko's strategic approach relies on precise hitting, essential for navigating Lytham's challenging pot-bunker course. Her recent finishes suggest a promising return to form, despite past struggles at the season’s earlier major tournaments.