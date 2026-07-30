MLS Rides World Cup Momentum

Following the 2026 World Cup, MLS has seen a surge in ticket sales and TV ratings. Commissioner Don Garber credits the tournament as a catalyst for growth. The league plans to integrate World Cup stars, expand fan festivals, and focus on developing domestic players. Collaboration with Liga MX continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 01:40 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 01:40 IST
MLS Rides World Cup Momentum
  • Country:
  • United States

Major League Soccer ticket sales and TV ratings have surged after the 2026 World Cup. Commissioner Don Garber declared the tournament as 'rocket fuel' for expansion in the U.S.

A week post-tournament, Garber said they are capitalizing on increased fan engagement, with ticket sales up 62% and TV ratings jumping between 40% and 50%.

MLS has launched a campaign titled 'Thanks world, we'll take it from here,' focusing on integrating World Cup stars, expanding fan festivals, and collaborating with the U.S. Soccer Federation. Garber emphasized long-term player development, exploring new roster incentives, and strengthening ties with Mexico's Liga MX.

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