Soccer-Slot turns down chance to become Netherlands coach

Arne Slot has turned ​down a chance to be ​the new Netherlands coach, ‌only ​weeks before the planned unveiling of a successor to Ronald Koeman, Dutch media reported on ‌Friday. Slot, who was fired by Liverpool last season, was the leading candidate to take over the Dutch national team but preferred to work ‌in club football, news outlets reported.

Reports said Slot, 47, had ‌turned down not only the Dutch job but also offers from AC Milan, Fulham and Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli. The Dutch football association is expected to give ⁠an update ​next week ⁠on the search for a coach to replace Koeman, who departed after the team’s ⁠disappointing last-32 exit at the World Cup in late June. The 63-year-old ​Koeman had been at the helm since 2023.

Erik ten Hag ⁠indicated earlier in July that he was not available for the job and ⁠would ​remain technical director of FC Twente for the next two years. The other leading candidate is Peter Bosz, who extended his contract ⁠with PSV Eindhoven at the end of last season after taking ⁠them to the ⁠Dutch title.

The Netherlands take on Germany in the Nations League on September 24 in their next match. (Writing ‌by ‌Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing ​by Clare Fallon)