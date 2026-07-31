Jadumani Singh enters men's 55kg boxing final at CWG 2026, assures India of silver

Indian boxer Jadumani Singh advanced to the men's 55kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating Namibia's Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb by unanimous decision in the semifinal, continuing India's fantastic boxing campaign on Friday and assuring India of at least a silver medal. Jadumani continued his impressive run in Glasgow after entering the semifinal on the back of three successive 5-0 victories. He maintained his unbeaten record with another composed display to book his place in the gold medal bout, according to ESPN.

The Namibian started brightly in the opening round, throwing more punches and looking the more aggressive boxer. However, Jadumani finished strongly with a series of clean punches, convincing all five judges to award him the round, according to ESPN. Haoseb again began the second round on the front foot, but Jadumani remained patient and relied on his counter-punching to keep his opponent at bay. Despite Haoseb's greater activity, the judges once again ruled unanimously in favour of the Indian.

Holding a comfortable advantage heading into the final round, Jadumani boxed tactically, staying disciplined and looking for counterattacks as Haoseb pushed desperately for a comeback. The Indian saw out the contest comfortably before the judges confirmed a unanimous decision victory. With the win, Jadumani booked his place in the men's 55kg final, where he will face Australia's Jye Dixon in the gold medal bout.

Jadumani became the fifth Indian boxer to reach the finals at the Commonwealth Games 2026, joining Preeti Pawar, Ankush Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary in the title clashes. India has so far won 17 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026, comprising three gold, nine silver and five bronze. The gold medals have come through Mirabai Chanu (women's 48kg weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (women's shot put F57) and Dilip Gavit (men's 100m T47). India have also claimed silver medals through Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu, Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh, Murali Sreeshankar, Mohammed Basil and Lovepreet Singh, while bronze medals have been won by Jhandu Kumar, Bindyarani Devi, Shilpa K Shyla and Seema Kaliramna. (ANI)