Hauraki Gulf Shellfish Harvest Ban Extended for Two More Years

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones said the extension will give local shellfish populations more time to recover while supporting sustainable customary fisheries for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 03-08-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 10:52 IST
Hauraki Gulf Shellfish Harvest Ban Extended for Two More Years
Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Parts of the Hauraki Gulf will remain closed to the harvesting of selected shellfish for another two years as New Zealand continues efforts to restore vulnerable marine species. Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones said the extension will give local shellfish populations more time to recover while supporting sustainable customary fisheries for future generations.

The renewed temporary closures cover Umupuia Beach, Te Mātā and Waipatukahu, and Waiheke Island, following requests from Ngāi Tai Ki Tamaki, Ngāti Tamaterā Treaty Settlement Trust, and Ngāti Pāoa Iwi Trust. The restrictions will come into effect on 7 August 2026.

Supporting Shellfish Recovery

The extended closures are designed to reduce pressure on shellfish beds that have experienced declining numbers. By limiting harvesting in these areas, local communities hope to rebuild healthy populations that can continue supporting cultural traditions, biodiversity and future food resources.

The iwi involved are members of the Pou Rāhui Research Project, which combines mātauranga Māori with modern scientific methods to guide the restoration of important marine taonga species across the Hauraki Gulf.

Traditional Knowledge Meets Modern Science

The Pou Rāhui Project is helping strengthen local conservation by training whānau in customary practices alongside scientific monitoring and data collection. This approach allows communities to build stronger evidence for future fisheries management while preserving traditional knowledge that has guided marine stewardship for generations.

Shane Jones praised the participating iwi for their leadership and commitment to protecting local fisheries, saying their work reflects strong kaitiakitanga and supports the long-term health of the wider Hauraki Gulf.

Areas Covered by the Closures

At Umupuia Beach, the collection of cockles will remain prohibited between Te Puea and Whakakaiwhara Point.

The Te Mātā and Waipatukahu closure bans the harvesting of cockles, mussels, oysters and pipi in waters stretching from Ōtaki Creek to Diehard Stream (Onepoto Stream) and extending one nautical mile offshore.

Around Waiheke Island, harvesting of mussels, pāua and packhorse rock lobster will continue to be restricted within one nautical mile of the island. Te Matuku Marine Reserve remains outside the closure area.

The extended protections are expected to give marine ecosystems additional time to recover while supporting community-led conservation efforts that balance cultural values with sustainable fisheries management.

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