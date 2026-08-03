Key Board Leaders Reappointed at Transpower and Kiwi Group Capital

The New Zealand Government has confirmed the reappointment of two directors to the Transpower Board and one director to Kiwi Group Capital, keeping experienced leadership in place as both organisations continue to play important roles in the country's infrastructure and financial sectors.

State Owned Enterprises Minister Simeon Brown announced that Whaimutu Dewes and Owen Coppage will remain on the Transpower Board until 2029. Their continued service comes as the national electricity grid operator prepares to deliver a planned $13 billion investment programme over the next decade, making it one of the most significant infrastructure periods in the organisation's history.

Leadership to support New Zealand's energy future

Brown said Whaimutu Dewes brings broad governance experience, strong risk management skills and a clear focus on health and safety, all of which are important as Transpower manages large-scale projects while maintaining public confidence. His ability to build productive relationships with stakeholders is also expected to support the organisation as the energy sector continues to evolve.

Owen Coppage will continue contributing his expertise in energy utilities, technology, digital transformation and oversight of major IT projects. His experience is expected to help Transpower strengthen its systems and remain prepared for future developments in the electricity sector as demand and technology continue to change.

Governance continuity for Kiwibank's holding company

The Government has also reappointed Rukumoana Schaafhausen as a director of Kiwi Group Capital, the holding company of Kiwibank. Her renewed term provides continuity for the board as the organisation continues to support New Zealand's banking sector.

Brown said Schaafhausen offers extensive experience across both commercial and Crown governance. Her understanding of the banking industry, combined with strong stakeholder engagement skills and well-established professional networks, makes her an important contributor to the board's work.

Focus on stability and long-term growth

The latest appointments reflect the Government's preference for maintaining experienced governance during periods of significant investment and organisational development. With major infrastructure upgrades planned for the national electricity grid and continued oversight of one of New Zealand's leading banking groups, the reappointments are intended to provide stability while supporting long-term economic growth and reliable public services.