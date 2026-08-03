New Zealand Expands Teacher Training to Strengthen School Workforce

New Zealand is increasing investment in teacher training with a major expansion of practical, classroom-based learning and additional support for schools struggling to attract staff. Education Minister Erica Stanford said the package is designed to prepare more classroom-ready teachers while strengthening the education workforce across the country. The Government will invest $21.7 million over five years to expand the School Onsite Training Programme and increase places in the Teacher Bonding Scheme, giving more aspiring teachers opportunities to train where they are needed most.

The School Onsite Training Programme has grown rapidly, rising from 147 places in 2024 to 528 places in 2026. It will expand to 660 places in 2027 and reach 704 places each year from 2028, with more than 3,000 teachers expected to complete the programme by 2029.

The initiative allows trainee teachers to spend up to three days each week working in classrooms while completing their formal studies, giving them valuable practical experience before taking charge of their own classes. Participants joining the programme in 2027 will receive a $20,660 stipend to help cover tuition fees and living expenses during their training.

Training Focus Shifts to Areas with Greatest Need

The Government is adjusting the programme to better match changing workforce needs. Primary teacher training was added in 2025 to respond to shortages across all school levels. With workforce data now showing a modest oversupply of primary teachers, a greater share of training places will be directed towards secondary education.

Future allocations will also focus on specific secondary school subjects where teacher shortages are identified. Online training options have been introduced for rural and isolated communities, allowing people to qualify as teachers without leaving the areas where they are most needed.

Education Minister Erica Stanford said the investment is helping develop teachers who understand New Zealand's curriculum, culture and the needs of local students.

More Support for Hard-to-Staff Schools

The Government is also increasing support through the Teacher Bonding Scheme by funding 50 additional places, lifting the 2026/27 cohort from 185 to 235 teachers. The scheme provides incentives that help schools facing ongoing staffing shortages recruit and retain qualified educators.

The expansion follows an Education Review Office report showing that only one in five school principals believed newly qualified teachers were fully prepared for classroom teaching. Giving trainees more time alongside experienced teachers is expected to strengthen their confidence and practical skills from the start of their careers.

Interest in teaching is also growing, with first-time enrolments rising by up to 30 per cent in 2025, while New Zealand now has its largest teaching workforce since records began in 2004. The Government believes these investments will build a stronger domestic workforce and reduce reliance on recruiting teachers from overseas.