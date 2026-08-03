Consultation Opens on Wellington Heritage Planning Rules

The New Zealand Government has opened public consultation on proposed changes to heritage planning rules covering five key sites in Wellington after an investigation found that some existing protections may be limiting housing, investment and employment opportunities.

RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop released the investigation report after Wellington City Council requested the Government examine whether certain district plan provisions were creating unnecessary barriers to development under the Resource Management Act. The review focuses on the Karori Tunnel, Kelburn Viaduct, the former General Headquarters Building at the corner of Taranaki Street and Buckle Street, the Miramar oil tank, and the height restrictions within the Courtenay Place Heritage Area.

The investigation looked at whether heritage controls at these locations are restricting economic activity and reducing opportunities for new housing and commercial projects. The findings suggest that some of the current planning rules are having a measurable impact on development and could be adjusted while still considering heritage values.

Report Highlights Development Potential

According to the investigation, modifying or removing the identified planning controls could make way for around 770 additional apartments across Wellington. The report also estimates the changes could generate about NZ$280 million in construction activity while supporting around 300 jobs through commercial redevelopment, including potential film studio facilities.

The Government believes these changes could help increase housing supply and encourage investment in parts of the city where redevelopment opportunities have been limited by existing planning rules.

Public Feedback to Shape Final Decision

Chris Bishop said community participation will play an important role before any decisions are made. Residents, property owners, heritage groups and other interested parties are being invited to submit evidence, information and views on the proposed changes during the consultation process.

Wellington City Council has already received the investigation report and will also provide its response before the Government considers the next steps.

Decision to Follow Consultation

Once the consultation period closes, the Minister will review public submissions together with Wellington City Council's feedback before deciding whether to recommend regulations under Section 360I of the Resource Management Act.

The outcome will determine whether heritage planning rules at the identified sites are modified to support additional housing, commercial redevelopment and employment opportunities while balancing the protection of Wellington's historic places.