Dhawan Backs Kohli and Rohit for 2027 World Cup Triumph

In a resounding vote of confidence, former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has backed his legendary former teammates, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, to play crucial roles in India’s 2027 ODI World Cup campaign. Dhawan, who spoke highly of their ongoing contributions to cricket, emphasized that despite being in the twilight years of their careers, they continue to silence critics with impressive performances.

Both Kohli and Sharma have been exclusive to ODI games, and their recent performances against England underline their continuing prowess. In the England series, Kohli managed two half-centuries while Sharma dazzled with a majestic century at Lord's, incidentally shutting down questions about their age. Dhawan fondly recalled his long-standing connection with the pair, emphasizing the value they add to the Indian squad with their deep experience and exceptional skills.

While inaugurating the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation's first STEM Lab, Dhawan celebrated Kohli’s unyielding fitness and performances on the field, insisting their involvement in the 2027 World Cup could be instrumental in India's success. Dhawan remains optimistic that the seasoned duo will again rise to the occasion, bringing glory to Indian cricket.