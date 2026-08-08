Jorge Martin Dominates British Grand Prix Sprint at Silverstone

In a remarkable display of skill, Jorge Martin led from start to finish to secure victory at the British Grand Prix sprint at Silverstone. This triumph allowed him to extend his lead in the MotoGP championship, as the Italian manufacturer celebrated a podium lockout.

Starting from pole position, Martin transformed his promising position into a commanding 10-lap sprint win. Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura finished in second place, while Martin's teammate, Marco Bezzecchi, completed the all-Aprilia podium in third.

The win advanced Martin to 220 points in the championship standings, creating a 17-point lead over Ogura. Meanwhile, Bezzecchi surged past Marc Marquez to take third place, with Marquez slipping to ninth after tyre issues. Martin expressed his satisfaction, stating, "A lot of work during summer, finally all the work we did was worth it."