Demi Vollering's Triumph: Conquering the Tour de France Femmes

In a remarkable display of strategy and endurance, Dutch rider Demi Vollering captured the yellow jersey by winning a grueling eighth stage in the Tour de France Femmes. The challenging 171.9-km mountain stage from Sisteron to Nice saw Vollering making a bold late attack that left her competitors in the dust.

Vollering’s decisive move caught her rivals off-guard, allowing her to hold on to her lead and claim her fifth yellow jersey of the race. Her victory made her the fifth different leader in the 2026 edition, highlighting the competitive nature of this year's event.

Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini finished second, while Poland’s Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney, the former leader, took third place. The stage set the tone for an exciting final day, with Vollering in pole position for the overall win.