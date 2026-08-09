Samu Costa: A New Chapter Begins in Saudi Pro League
Saudi Pro League champions Al Nassr have signed Portugal midfielder Samu Costa from LaLiga's Mallorca. Announced by both clubs, the transfer sees Costa join the 'Knights of Najd.' Costa was part of Portugal's World Cup squad, which reached the round of 16 before exiting against Spain.
- Country:
- Portugal
Saudi Pro League title holders Al Nassr have successfully signed Portugal's midfielder Samu Costa from LaLiga outfit Mallorca, with both clubs confirming the transfer on Sunday.
Al Nassr shared a dramatic promotional video featuring Costa, dubbed 'The odyssey begins,' showcasing him in the club's kit. This visual nods to the team's nickname, the Knights of Najd.
Costa, a member of Portugal's squad in the recent World Cup, saw his team exit in the round of 16 against Spain, the eventual champions.