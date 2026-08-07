England Striker Ivan Toney Charged in Nightclub Assault

England football player Ivan Toney has been charged with assault following an incident at a Soho nightclub in December. The Metropolitan Police confirmed the charges against the 30-year-old who will face court in September. Toney is currently a player in the Saudi Pro League and was in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 20:59 IST
England Striker Ivan Toney Charged in Nightclub Assault
Ivan Toney
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England striker Ivan Toney has been formally charged with assault by London's Metropolitan Police following an incident at a Soho nightclub in December.

The charge concerns an alleged assault that occurred on December 6, with Toney, 30, being charged on July 31 for causing actual bodily harm. The incident took place at a nightclub on Wardour Street, according to police.

Currently playing for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, Toney, who scored 42 goals last season and was part of the England squad for the 2026 World Cup, is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 24. Reuters has reached out to Toney's representatives for comment on the matter.

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