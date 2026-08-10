Narender Berwal's Boxing Anecdote: A Tale of Three Narendras

Indian pugilist Narender Berwal, celebrated for clinching a silver medal in the men's heavyweight division at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, delighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an intriguing tale from his boxing career. The interaction occurred at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi on Sunday.

In recounting his memorable bout against a Pakistani competitor during the 2015 World Military Games, Berwal revealed the amusing impact of the name Narendra. According to Berwal, the Pakistani boxer was flummoxed by the frequent encounters with the name Narendra—Berwal's own, his coach's, and the Indian Prime Minister's. The incident was shared via a video on PM Modi's YouTube channel.

Prime Minister Modi extended heartfelt congratulations to all Indian athletes who excelled at the Commonwealth Games 2026, lauding their commitment and the country's unprecedented 10-medal success in boxing. Overall, India's campaign concluded with 39 medals, with plans now set for hosting the centennial edition of the Games in Ahmedabad come 2030.