India's Sports Transformation: Government’s Bold Moves to Foster Growth

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has outlined a bold vision for the growth of Indian sports, particularly football, citing the Indian Super League's anticipated return and formation of new clubs as indicators of progress. Speaking at the Fit India Sundays event, Mandaviya emphasized the government's resolve to foster a vibrant academy culture across various sports disciplines.

Mandaviya announced a substantial Rs 36,000 crore package dedicated to promoting sports academies led by retired athletes, ensuring the nurturing of young talent. He also highlighted efforts to include India's traditional sports in the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Gujarat, underlining the country's commitment to sports on the global stage.

The Union Cabinet's recent approval of an enhanced Khelo India Scheme reflects a massive investment aimed at integrating sports with education and technology. This initiative aims to transform India into a global sporting powerhouse by creating a seamless path for young athletes, bridging geographical and economic barriers to opportunity.