Arsenal Secures Midfield Star Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal has announced the signing of Bruno Guimaraes, former Newcastle United captain, for a reported fee of £75 million. The influential Brazilian midfielder joins the team on a four-year contract with an option for a fifth year, enhancing Mikel Arteta's squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 16:46 IST
Arsenal Secures Midfield Star Bruno Guimaraes
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal Football Club has pulled off a major coup by signing Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, the former captain of the team.

This significant deal, reportedly valued at £75 million, marks a substantial investment by the North London club to bolster their midfield strength.

Guimaraes, renowned as one of the Premier League's most influential midfielders, will join Mikel Arteta's squad on a four-year contract, with an option for an additional year, adding strategic depth to the team.

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