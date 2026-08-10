Zelenskiy and Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Strategic Collaborations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in a significant dialogue with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, focusing on a drone deal and food security issues.

Following the discussions, Zelenskiy expressed optimism on platform X about the potential synergies between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia in bolstering each other's protective capabilities.

He highlighted that the two nations have substantial opportunities to collaborate in various domains to enhance the safety and security of their respective populations.