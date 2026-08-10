Zelenskiy and Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Strategic Collaborations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about a drone deal and food security. Zelenskiy emphasized the potential for Ukraine and Saudi Arabia to support each other in enhancing protection for their citizens, highlighting cooperative domains in their bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 20:25 IST
Zelenskiy and Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Strategic Collaborations
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in a significant dialogue with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, focusing on a drone deal and food security issues.

Following the discussions, Zelenskiy expressed optimism on platform X about the potential synergies between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia in bolstering each other's protective capabilities.

He highlighted that the two nations have substantial opportunities to collaborate in various domains to enhance the safety and security of their respective populations.

TRENDING

1
Secret Flight Move: Trump's Unpredictable Route Amidst Iranian Threats

Secret Flight Move: Trump's Unpredictable Route Amidst Iranian Threats

United States
2
China's Long March 7A Rocket Faces Setback with ChinaSat-4B Mission

China's Long March 7A Rocket Faces Setback with ChinaSat-4B Mission

China
3
Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Ukraine
4
Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026