Zelenskiy and Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Strategic Collaborations
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about a drone deal and food security. Zelenskiy emphasized the potential for Ukraine and Saudi Arabia to support each other in enhancing protection for their citizens, highlighting cooperative domains in their bilateral relations.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in a significant dialogue with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, focusing on a drone deal and food security issues.
Following the discussions, Zelenskiy expressed optimism on platform X about the potential synergies between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia in bolstering each other's protective capabilities.
He highlighted that the two nations have substantial opportunities to collaborate in various domains to enhance the safety and security of their respective populations.