Devastation in Colombia: Powerful Earthquake Leaves a Trail of Destruction

A powerful earthquake rocked western Colombia on Monday, claiming at least two lives and destroying numerous buildings, according to local authorities.

The devastating quake, with its epicenter near San Jose del Palmar in Choco, caused significant damage in cities such as Manizales and Cali. Rescue teams from Bogota and Medellin were dispatched to assist in rescue efforts where people remain trapped in the rubble.

In the aftermath, Colombian officials revised the earthquake's magnitude to 7.4. While no tsunami threat was identified, the quake's impact was felt as far as Venezuela, prompting widespread evacuations and suspensions of flights in affected areas.