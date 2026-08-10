YSRCP Intensifies Campaign Against Andhra Pradesh Government
YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy announces a long-term campaign citing multiple issues in Andhra Pradesh. Allegations include the ruling party's failure to fulfill electoral promises and neglect of farmers' concerns. The YSRCP remains a key opposition force questioning the NDA alliance-led government's actions and governance failures.
- Country:
- India
In a rallying call to address various state issues, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy declared the initiation of a comprehensive campaign. This movement aims to highlight grievances affecting Andhra Pradesh, with emphasis on unfulfilled electoral promises and farmer neglect by the current administration.
Reddy voiced strong criticism against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that he has routinely failed to honor commitments made before coming into power and has disregarded pressing social issues. The YSRCP leader accused Naidu's government of misleading the public and failing to maintain law and order in the state.
Amidst these claims, Reddy emphasized the role of YSRCP's president and opposition leader, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in continuously advocating for the populace's interests. The YSRCP, as the principal opposition force, is actively questioning the NDA alliance-led governance and working to expose alleged misdeeds.
ALSO READ
-
YSRCP Challenges Government Over Alleged Mega DSC-2025 Irregularities
-
YSRCP Demands CBI Probe in Mega DSC Scandal Amid Massive Protests
-
YSR Congress Party Intensifies Protests for CBI Investigation
-
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Slams CM Naidu Over Medical Student's Tragic Death
-
Andhra CM Naidu Commits to Tribal Empowerment with Bold Initiatives