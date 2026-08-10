YSRCP Intensifies Campaign Against Andhra Pradesh Government

In a rallying call to address various state issues, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy declared the initiation of a comprehensive campaign. This movement aims to highlight grievances affecting Andhra Pradesh, with emphasis on unfulfilled electoral promises and farmer neglect by the current administration.

Reddy voiced strong criticism against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that he has routinely failed to honor commitments made before coming into power and has disregarded pressing social issues. The YSRCP leader accused Naidu's government of misleading the public and failing to maintain law and order in the state.

Amidst these claims, Reddy emphasized the role of YSRCP's president and opposition leader, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in continuously advocating for the populace's interests. The YSRCP, as the principal opposition force, is actively questioning the NDA alliance-led governance and working to expose alleged misdeeds.