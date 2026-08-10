Tragic Tremors: Earthquake Claims Lives in Western Colombia
A devastating earthquake struck western Colombia, resulting in at least 20 fatalities. In Pereira, 18 people perished, with many trapped under collapsed buildings. Manizales also reported two deaths. Local mayors provided updates on the situation as rescue efforts continue.
- Country:
- Colombia
A devastating earthquake has struck western Colombia, raising the death toll to at least 20 individuals, according to local authorities.
In Pereira, the disaster claimed the lives of 18 residents, with numerous others trapped beneath the debris of collapsed structures, Mayor Mauricio Salazar informed Caracol Radio.
Meanwhile, the city of Manizales reported two additional fatalities, as confirmed by Mayor Jorge Eduardo Rojas in a statement to Blu Radio.