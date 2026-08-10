Tragic Tremors: Earthquake Claims Lives in Western Colombia

A devastating earthquake struck western Colombia, resulting in at least 20 fatalities. In Pereira, 18 people perished, with many trapped under collapsed buildings. Manizales also reported two deaths. Local mayors provided updates on the situation as rescue efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 20:23 IST
Tragic Tremors: Earthquake Claims Lives in Western Colombia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

A devastating earthquake has struck western Colombia, raising the death toll to at least 20 individuals, according to local authorities.

In Pereira, the disaster claimed the lives of 18 residents, with numerous others trapped beneath the debris of collapsed structures, Mayor Mauricio Salazar informed Caracol Radio.

Meanwhile, the city of Manizales reported two additional fatalities, as confirmed by Mayor Jorge Eduardo Rojas in a statement to Blu Radio.

TRENDING

1
China's Long March 7A Rocket Faces Setback with ChinaSat-4B Mission

China's Long March 7A Rocket Faces Setback with ChinaSat-4B Mission

China
2
Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Ukraine
3
Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

United States
4
Sports Buzz: Big Trades, New Contracts, and Controversies

Sports Buzz: Big Trades, New Contracts, and Controversies

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026