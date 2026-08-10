Russian Athletics Challenges Sanctions in Court of Arbitration for Sport

Russian Athletics has filed a new claim with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, disputing World Athletics' sanctions that exclude Russian athletes from international events. The federation argues these restrictions infringe on its rights and hopes to restore its presence in global competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 20:52 IST
Russian Athletics Challenges Sanctions in Court of Arbitration for Sport
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Russian Athletics has taken legal action, filing a claim with the Court of Arbitration for Sport to contest sanctions imposed by World Athletics that inhibit Russian athletes from participating in international competitions. The federation argues that these sanctions violate its rights and hinder its ability to represent athletes on the global stage.

Since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Russian athletes have been barred from international contests. World Athletics has maintained these restrictions out of concern for sport integrity and geopolitical issues, keeping Russian and Belarusian competitors sidelined.

The federation's CEO, Boris Yaryshevskiy, expressed that the sanctions are unprecedented, disrupting the operation and development of athletics in Russia. He emphasized their determination to continue legal action, while World Athletics remains firm in its defense.

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