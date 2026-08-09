Unexpected Victory: Ekaterina Alexandrova Upsets World No.1 Sabalenka at Canadian Open

Ekaterina Alexandrova triumphed over world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling match at the Canadian Open. Alexandrova, seeded 16th, overcame a challenging battle to secure her place in the quarter-finals with a 7-6(3) 4-6 6-4 victory, ending Sabalenka's U.S. Open preparations with an unexpected setback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 10:43 IST
Unexpected Victory: Ekaterina Alexandrova Upsets World No.1 Sabalenka at Canadian Open
Aryna Sabalenka
  • Country:
  • Canada

World number one Aryna Sabalenka faced an unexpected defeat at the Canadian Open on Saturday, losing to Russia's 16th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6(3) 4-6 6-4 in Toronto. This result marks a setback for Sabalenka as she gears up for the U.S. Open.

Sabalenka attempted a comeback after dropping the first set, leveling the match by clinching the second set. However, Alexandrova’s aggressive play in the final set proved decisive, with the Russian capitalizing on Sabalenka's rising error count.

Despite successfully saving two match points, Sabalenka's attempt to extend the game ended with a double fault, handing Alexandrova a memorable victory. Alexandrova will next face Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals, as she continues her quest for glory.

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