Unexpected Victory: Ekaterina Alexandrova Upsets World No.1 Sabalenka at Canadian Open

World number one Aryna Sabalenka faced an unexpected defeat at the Canadian Open on Saturday, losing to Russia's 16th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6(3) 4-6 6-4 in Toronto. This result marks a setback for Sabalenka as she gears up for the U.S. Open.

Sabalenka attempted a comeback after dropping the first set, leveling the match by clinching the second set. However, Alexandrova’s aggressive play in the final set proved decisive, with the Russian capitalizing on Sabalenka's rising error count.

Despite successfully saving two match points, Sabalenka's attempt to extend the game ended with a double fault, handing Alexandrova a memorable victory. Alexandrova will next face Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals, as she continues her quest for glory.