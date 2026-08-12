Shan Masood's Return Fuels Pakistan's Confidence Ahead of England Test Series

Shan Masood rejoins Pakistan's training ahead of the crucial Test series against England, part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle. He recovered from a finger injury sustained in the West Indies series. Pakistan aims to sustain their upward momentum in the upcoming matches under captain Babar Azam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 09:53 IST
Shan Masood's Return Fuels Pakistan's Confidence Ahead of England Test Series
Pakistan batter Shan Masood (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant morale boost for Pakistan, seasoned batsman Shan Masood has returned to training ahead of the first Test against England, as reported by the ICC. The three-match Test series, crucial to the ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 cycle, sees Pakistan aiming to build on recent successes.

Masood, who suffered a finger injury during the initial Test against the West Indies, missed the subsequent match where Pakistan secured a landmark away victory. The left-hander was back in practice at Beckenham, fueling optimism for his inclusion in the Test squad against England set for August 19 in Leeds.

As confirmed by ICC, Pakistan's Test squad engaged in intensive practice sessions at Kent County Cricket Club, with Masood under the watchful eyes of the medical team. Meanwhile, the team prepares for a shortened three-day tour match against a County Select XI, before facing England under new captain Babar Azam.

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