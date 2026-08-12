Destructive Drone Attacks Escalate Conflict in Russian and Ukrainian Territories

In recent drone attacks on the Russian port city of Novorossiysk and Crimea, a child was killed, several people were injured, and substantial property damage occurred. Simultaneously, Russian strikes have targeted Ukrainian infrastructure, including power outages in Zaporizhzhia and damage in Odesa, amid escalating tensions and calls for peace negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 10:42 IST
Destructive Drone Attacks Escalate Conflict in Russian and Ukrainian Territories
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  • Russia

In a sharp escalation of hostilities, a series of overnight drone attacks targeted the Russian Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk, leading to the death of a child and injuries to eight people. Mayor Andrei Kravchenko reported on Telegram that the strikes also damaged four enterprises and over two dozen residential buildings.

Simultaneously, in Crimea's city of Sevastopol, more than three dozen drones were successfully intercepted, as per the city's governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev. Despite some structural damage, no injuries were reported. Meanwhile, a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, ignited a shopping mall and left 1,200 people without power, as described by regional Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Additionally, the Ukrainian city of Odesa suffered infrastructural damage from Russian assaults, according to Serhiy Lysak, the military administration head. This spike in aggressive maneuvers follows Ukraine's attacks on Russian logistical sites, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to urge for peace talks, presenting proposals to U.S. negotiators.

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