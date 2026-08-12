Zlatko Dalic Takes Charge: New UAE National Football Coach

Croatian manager Zlatko Dalic has been appointed as the head coach of the United Arab Emirates national football team. Dalic previously led Croatia to notable successes including a World Cup final in 2018. The UAE hopes for similar successes under his leadership in upcoming tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 20:33 IST
Zlatko Dalic Takes Charge: New UAE National Football Coach
Zlatko Dalic
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Croatian manager Zlatko Dalic has taken over as the head coach of the United Arab Emirates national football team, as revealed by the UAE Football Association on Wednesday.

Dalic, who stepped down as Croatia's coach in July after their campaign concluded in the World Cup's round of 32, fills the position formerly held by Romanian Cosmin Olaroiu.

Dalic previously achieved significant success with Croatia, steering the team to a World Cup final in 2018. Fans in the UAE are hopeful that his leadership brings similar victories in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup.

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