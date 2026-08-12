PM Modi Releases Ram Nath Kovind’s Autobiography in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released former President Ram Nath Kovind's autobiography, Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday, bringing into focus a personal and public journey that took Kovind from a modest background to the highest constitutional office in India. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the event and described the publication as an important account of determination, public service and commitment to constitutional values.

Speaking at the gathering, Birla reflected on the difficulties Kovind faced during his early years, including the challenges involved in pursuing his education with limited financial resources. He said the former President's rise from an economically disadvantaged background to Rashtrapati Bhavan showed the strength of persistence and offered younger generations an example of what can be achieved through education, discipline and dedication.

From Early Struggles to a Career in Public Life

Kovind's autobiography traces a life shaped by personal challenges as well as decades spent in law, politics and constitutional responsibilities. Birla said Kovind established a distinct place for himself as an advocate while remaining closely connected with constitutional principles, social justice and the concerns of disadvantaged communities.

His years as a Member of Parliament were also highlighted during the event, with Birla recalling Kovind's work concerning the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and his emphasis on integrity in public life. These experiences became an important part of a career that eventually took him through Parliament, a gubernatorial assignment and the presidency.

The Speaker said Kovind's public journey carries significance because his rise was not built around privilege, making the experiences recorded in the autobiography particularly relevant for readers interested in understanding how personal struggle can shape a career in public service.

Governor and President Years Shaped His Constitutional Journey

Birla also recalled Kovind's tenure as Governor, pointing to his work around transparency, educational quality and the use of technology in higher education. The experience placed him in a constitutional role before he became the 14th President of India, an office in which he served from 2017 to 2022.

During his presidency, Kovind worked within the traditions and responsibilities attached to India's constitutional framework while speaking regularly about social harmony and inclusive development. His international visits also became part of India's diplomatic engagement with countries across different regions, with Birla crediting him for contributing to stronger international relationships.

A substantial part of Kovind's presidential tenure coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, a period that brought extraordinary uncertainty and disruption across the country. Birla said the former President used his position during that difficult period to encourage a sense of courage, confidence and national unity among citizens.

Book Offers a Personal View of a Remarkable Public Journey

The event also drew attention to Kovind's efforts to make Rashtrapati Bhavan more accessible to ordinary citizens during his presidency, something Birla described as a notable part of his tenure. The former President has remained engaged with public issues after leaving office, drawing on his experience in law, Parliament and constitutional positions while continuing to speak about society, the Constitution and social justice.

Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles is expected to give readers a closer view of the experiences behind Kovind's public career, including episodes from his childhood, education, legal work and political life as well as his years in constitutional office. Rather than presenting only the milestones of a former President, the autobiography places his personal struggles alongside the responsibilities that shaped his decades in public life.

Birla expressed confidence that the book would encourage readers to understand the value of meaningful participation in public life and draw inspiration from Kovind's journey. He congratulated the former President on the publication and extended his best wishes as the autobiography reached readers.