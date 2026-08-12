VP Radhakrishnan Flags Off Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally in New Delhi

Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan flagged off the Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally from Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing together Members of Parliament and other public representatives for an event commemorating 150 years of the National Song, Vande Mataram. The rally travelled from Bharat Mandapam to Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, carrying a message centred on national pride, unity and greater citizen participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Vande Mataram's Role in India's Freedom Struggle

Addressing the gathering, Radhakrishnan spoke about the place Vande Mataram holds in India's freedom movement, saying its words turned love for the motherland into a sense of national duty and inspired countless freedom fighters with courage, sacrifice and hope. The song became closely associated with the struggle against colonial rule, giving people from different parts of the country a shared expression of patriotism during a defining period in India's history.

Cellular Jail Memories Highlight Freedom Fighters' Sacrifices

The Vice-President also recalled his recent visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, including Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island and the historic Cellular Jail, describing the experience as deeply moving. He remembered Netaji's hoisting of the Tricolour in 1943 and paid tribute to freedom fighters imprisoned at Cellular Jail, including those who went to the gallows while raising the cry of Vande Mataram.

Tamil Nadu's Freedom Heroes Remembered

Radhakrishnan highlighted the contribution of freedom fighters and leaders from Tamil Nadu, including V. O. Chidambaram Pillai, Subramaniya Siva, Tiruppur Kumaran and Vanchinathan, whose sacrifices became part of India's wider freedom movement. He also remembered national poet Subramania Bharati, whose writings helped carry the spirit and message of Vande Mataram among the people and strengthened patriotic sentiment.

Har Ghar Tiranga Expands as a People's Movement

Speaking about the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, the Vice-President said the campaign has grown through Tiranga Yatras, bike and cycle rallies, cultural programmes and community activities across the country. He encouraged MPs and other public representatives to promote the campaign in their constituencies and inspire citizens to hoist the National Flag with pride.

Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Virendra Kumar, G. Kishan Reddy, Kiren Rijiju and Jitendra Singh, along with MPs and other public representatives, participated in the Delhi rally.