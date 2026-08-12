VP Radhakrishnan Flags Off Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally in New Delhi

The rally travelled from Bharat Mandapam to Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, carrying a message centred on national pride, unity and greater citizen participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 22:07 IST
VP Radhakrishnan Flags Off Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally in New Delhi
Image Credit: X(@VPIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan flagged off the Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally from Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing together Members of Parliament and other public representatives for an event commemorating 150 years of the National Song, Vande Mataram. The rally travelled from Bharat Mandapam to Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, carrying a message centred on national pride, unity and greater citizen participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Vande Mataram's Role in India's Freedom Struggle

Addressing the gathering, Radhakrishnan spoke about the place Vande Mataram holds in India's freedom movement, saying its words turned love for the motherland into a sense of national duty and inspired countless freedom fighters with courage, sacrifice and hope. The song became closely associated with the struggle against colonial rule, giving people from different parts of the country a shared expression of patriotism during a defining period in India's history.

Cellular Jail Memories Highlight Freedom Fighters' Sacrifices

The Vice-President also recalled his recent visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, including Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island and the historic Cellular Jail, describing the experience as deeply moving. He remembered Netaji's hoisting of the Tricolour in 1943 and paid tribute to freedom fighters imprisoned at Cellular Jail, including those who went to the gallows while raising the cry of Vande Mataram.

Tamil Nadu's Freedom Heroes Remembered

Radhakrishnan highlighted the contribution of freedom fighters and leaders from Tamil Nadu, including V. O. Chidambaram Pillai, Subramaniya Siva, Tiruppur Kumaran and Vanchinathan, whose sacrifices became part of India's wider freedom movement. He also remembered national poet Subramania Bharati, whose writings helped carry the spirit and message of Vande Mataram among the people and strengthened patriotic sentiment.

Har Ghar Tiranga Expands as a People's Movement

Speaking about the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, the Vice-President said the campaign has grown through Tiranga Yatras, bike and cycle rallies, cultural programmes and community activities across the country. He encouraged MPs and other public representatives to promote the campaign in their constituencies and inspire citizens to hoist the National Flag with pride.

Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Virendra Kumar, G. Kishan Reddy, Kiren Rijiju and Jitendra Singh, along with MPs and other public representatives, participated in the Delhi rally.

TRENDING

1
Blockbuster Lakers Deal: Joshua Kushner and Bob Iger Take the Court with $12.5 Billion Purchase

Blockbuster Lakers Deal: Joshua Kushner and Bob Iger Take the Court with $12...

United States
2
Peptides Market: Hims & Hers Bets on Future Growth Amid FDA Scrutiny

Peptides Market: Hims & Hers Bets on Future Growth Amid FDA Scrutiny

United States
3
Markets Surge as AI Firms Lead the Charge Despite Inflation Concerns

Markets Surge as AI Firms Lead the Charge Despite Inflation Concerns

United States
4
Corruption Crackdown: Conflict at Chadian Oil Operations

Corruption Crackdown: Conflict at Chadian Oil Operations

Chad

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Trade, Tariffs and Clean Energy: The New Equation for ASEAN Growth

The Biggest Barrier to Climate Resilience in Africa May Not Be Technology

Why Blind Trust in AI Could Be as Risky as Rejecting It Completely

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026