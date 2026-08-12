Lakers Poised for Record-Breaking $12.5 Billion Sale to Kushner and Iger
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly set to be sold for $12.5 billion to Josh Kushner and Bob Iger, marking the most expensive deal in sports history. This unexpected transaction requires NBA approval and highlights the growing valuations of sports franchises.
In a sensational move, the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the NBA's most storied franchises, are reportedly set to change hands for a staggering $12.5 billion, according to ESPN. The prospective buyers, businessmen Josh Kushner and Bob Iger, have made a bid that would set a new benchmark for the valuation of a professional sports team.
Kushner and Iger, originally aiming to secure a new NBA expansion team in Las Vegas, emerged as surprise contenders for the iconic Lakers. They expressed deep honor and respect for the previous leadership under the Buss family, emphasizing their commitment to maintain the Lakers' legacy and continue competing at the highest level.
The transaction, however, remains subject to approval from the NBA's Board of Governors, with deliberations set for the upcoming September meeting in New York. Current owner Mark Walter will divest his stake in the Lakers, though he will retain other sports holdings, including stakes in the Dodgers, Sparks, Chelsea, and more.
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