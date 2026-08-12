Malawi has made history by qualifying for the 2027 Women's World Cup, a feat credited to FIFA's investment in African football under its President, Gianni Infantino. Fleetwood Haiya, President of the Malawi Football Association, believes Infantino's leadership and focus on development have been integral to this success.

Malawi's unexpected success in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, securing their place in the World Cup semi-finals, underscores the impact of Infantino's initiatives. Haiya emphasizes Infantino's commitment to providing opportunities for undervalued associations and his approach to making the game equitable.

In light of potential challenges to Infantino's leadership in the upcoming FIFA elections, Haiya expresses loyalty, citing Infantino's support for grassroots and women's football in Malawi. He stresses the transformative potential of increased funding for Malawi's football infrastructure, tied to Infantino's tenure.