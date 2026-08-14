Lakers' Legacy Reimagined: Ownership Shakeup and On-Court Evolution

The Los Angeles Lakers, one of the storied franchises in NBA history, are undergoing significant changes. Mark Walter's agreement to sell the team to Bob Iger and Joshua Kushner marks the second major ownership shift in just over a year, underscoring a period of uncharacteristic upheaval for the franchise.

Walter, the current controlling owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, initially purchased a controlling interest from the Buss family for a then-record $10 billion in June 2025. Now, the Lakers are poised to continue their evolution under new leadership, with Iger and Kushner at the helm alongside a rising star, Luka Doncic.

This transition doubles as a testament to the rising value of elite sports properties and the Lakers' unique allure that stretches far beyond basketball. The team faces new challenges and expectations, having also traded for Doncic while seeing LeBron James leave after eight seasons, ending another illustrious chapter in the team's history.