Sara Curtis Sets New World Record in Backstroke Triumph

Italy's Sara Curtis shattered her own 50m women’s backstroke world record, clocking in at 26.56 seconds during the European Championships in Paris.

The 19-year-old sensation had already snatched the record from five-time Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown in the semi-finals with a time of 26.63 seconds.

Curtis's rise in swimming continues; she had earlier broken the Italian and European records. Her triumph in Paris includes winning bronze in the 100m freestyle and silver in the 4x100m freestyle.