Sara Curtis Sets New World Record in Backstroke Triumph

Italian swimmer Sara Curtis broke her own 50m women's backstroke world record at the European Championships in Paris, clocking 26.56 seconds. A day prior, she had surpassed Kaylee McKeown's 2023 record with 26.63 seconds. Curtis also won bronze in 100m freestyle and silver in 4x100m freestyle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 00:21 IST
Sara Curtis Sets New World Record in Backstroke Triumph
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's Sara Curtis shattered her own 50m women’s backstroke world record, clocking in at 26.56 seconds during the European Championships in Paris.

The 19-year-old sensation had already snatched the record from five-time Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown in the semi-finals with a time of 26.63 seconds.

Curtis's rise in swimming continues; she had earlier broken the Italian and European records. Her triumph in Paris includes winning bronze in the 100m freestyle and silver in the 4x100m freestyle.

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