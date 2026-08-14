Thrilling Clashes Mark Day 2 of the World Padel League

The World Padel League's highly anticipated Day 2 delivered riveting action as Game Changers Lions narrowly toppled Hubtown Panorama Panthers with a nail-biting 14-12 win. The Lions, known for their resilience, showcased their tenacity in a match characterized by closely contested exchanges.

Highlighting the classic Lions vs Panthers rivalry, World No. 3 Bea Gonzalez and No. 4 Paula Josemaria starred for the Lions, dueling against Marta Caparros and Marta Barrera. After a gripping battle, the Lions clinched the set 6-2. However, Panthers' duo Juan Tello and Eduardo Alonso counterattacked fiercely, leveling the score with a 6-2 victory in the subsequent set.

Meanwhile, Khan Tigers staged a remarkable comeback against Vedanta Leopards, overturning a 1-6 deficit. Facing off in sets characterized by strategic brilliance, Tigers' men delivered a sensational finale. Aris Patiniotis and Lucas Campagnolo emerged as heroes, clinching a thrilling 7-6 tie-breaker, ensuring Tigers' 14-12 triumph. The League promises more action, with exciting matches scheduled for Day 3.