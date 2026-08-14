Lakers' $12.5 Billion Sale: A Landmark in Sports Franchise Valuation

The sale of the Los Angeles Lakers to Joshua Kushner and former Disney CEO Bob Iger for $12.5 billion has set a new record in sports franchise valuation. The transaction, pending NBA Board of Governors' approval, reflects a trend of escalating team prices driven by booming media rights and fan interest.

This deal, which comes shortly after a prior $10 billion valuation, signifies a 25% increase in value for the Lakers within a year. Such growth is influencing other franchise owners to reassess their teams' worth, according to sports agent Leigh Steinberg.

The appeal of sports in the media landscape, capable of drawing live audiences, remains unmatched, explains sports finance expert Salvatore Galatioto. With U.S. sports media rights projected to rise significantly, the attraction for investors in this unique market persists strong.