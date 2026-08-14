Global Football Governance Crisis: Infantino's Controversial World Cup Proposal Unravels

FIFA President Gianni Infantino's recent proposal to sell a 20% stake in the World Cup's commercial future has caused significant upheaval in the global football community. The plan, which sought to raise $4.2 billion for soccer development, bypassed the six regional confederations, sparking criticism over the lack of transparency and consultation.

The controversial move drew ire from football bodies such as UEFA and CONCACAF, which criticized the absence of governance and transparency. Despite the initial pushback, Infantino eventually scrapped the plan on August 1, acknowledging the divisions it created within the football community.

The fallout from the proposal has led to widespread calls for reform and a review of FIFA's governance structure. Several national associations retracted their support for Infantino, casting doubts on his leadership. A joint statement from UEFA, AFC, and CONCACAF condemned the lack of trust and called for a fully independent review of the governance process.