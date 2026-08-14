Rift in Asian Soccer: Qatar Challenges AFC Over FIFA Leadership Row

A divide within Asian soccer is highlighted as Qatar challenges the Asian Football Confederation's decision to join UEFA and CONCACAF in censuring FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The Qatar Football Association claims they were not consulted before the decision and questions the authority of the AFC to represent all its members collectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 20:24 IST
Rift in Asian Soccer: Qatar Challenges AFC Over FIFA Leadership Row
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The Asian soccer community is witnessing heightened tensions as Qatar confronts the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for its stance against FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The Qatar Football Association's President, Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, expressed dismay over AFC aligning with UEFA and CONCACAF without proper consultation.

Infantino, who is seeking reelection, faces criticism over alleged misconduct, notably his aborted attempt to introduce private investment into FIFA competitions. Al-Thani insists that the AFC should have consulted its 47 member associations before issuing a public declaration against Infantino.

This confrontation reveals deep divisions within the AFC, coinciding with six Arab national football associations, including Qatar, publicly supporting Infantino amidst the ongoing crisis. The proposed investment strategy was intended to raise significant funds, but it has since been retracted due to widespread disapproval.

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