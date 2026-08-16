Europe's United Front: Aerial Assault on Belgium's Record Wildfire

The European Union on Saturday mobilized three helicopters and two water bomber aircraft to combat the largest wildfire in Belgium's history.

The blaze, located in the High Fens nature reserve, has already burned through 2,700 hectares since it began on Friday and continues to spread due to challenging weather conditions.

Authorities evacuated nearby villages and tourist areas as a precaution, highlighting the increased frequency of such incidents due to climate change. Additional aircraft were provided by the Czech Republic, Sweden, and the Netherlands, emphasizing European solidarity in crisis response.