The search for survivors of the devastating earthquake that struck western Colombia five days ago is becoming increasingly grim. Hopes faded as more bodies were discovered in the rubble caused by a 7.4-magnitude quake that has left a deadly toll in its wake.

The seismic event occurred in San Jose del Palmar, affecting regions from Buenaventura to Colombia's coffee-growing areas, ravaging cities such as Cali and Pereira. Official estimates as of Saturday revealed 294 fatalities, 320 missing individuals, and nearly 4,000 injured. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities transition to recovery.

With over two million residents, Cali, Colombia's third-largest city, faces extensive recovery challenges. As rescuers comb through debris, efforts increasingly focus on rebuilding, despite lingering criticism directed at President Abelardo De La Espriella's initial response. Community mobilization spearheads relief, with nationwide donations pouring into devastated regions.