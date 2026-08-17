East Bengal Advances to Semifinals after Narrow Victory over Indian Army FT

East Bengal FC edged into the semifinals of the IndianOil Durand Cup, defeating Indian Army FT 1-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Sunday. A first-half header from P.V. Vishnu proved decisive as East Bengal secured victory despite missing several scoring chances.

Deploying an attacking 4-2-3-1 formation, East Bengal dominated the match from the outset, controlling possession and applying relentless pressure on Indian Army's defensive 5-3-2 setup. Notable early efforts included near misses from Dani Ramirez and Vishnu, who eventually broke the deadlock in the 38th minute with a well-placed header.

While Indian Army showed improved attacking intent after halftime and created a few threatening moments, East Bengal largely maintained control. However, their inability to convert numerous clear-cut opportunities kept the match close until the final whistle. The Red-and-Gold Brigade moves forward but will likely reflect on their missed chances to secure a more emphatic win.