East Bengal Advances to Semifinals after Narrow Victory over Indian Army FT

East Bengal FC secured a spot in the IndianOil Durand Cup semifinals following a 1-0 win over Indian Army FT, with P.V. Vishnu scoring the decisive header. Despite their dominance, East Bengal struggled to convert multiple opportunities, allowing Indian Army brief moments of threat but ultimately maintained control throughout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 10:28 IST
East Bengal Advances to Semifinals after Narrow Victory over Indian Army FT
East Bengal and Indian Army FT in action. (Photo: AIFF/Durand Cup). Image Credit: ANI

East Bengal FC edged into the semifinals of the IndianOil Durand Cup, defeating Indian Army FT 1-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Sunday. A first-half header from P.V. Vishnu proved decisive as East Bengal secured victory despite missing several scoring chances.

Deploying an attacking 4-2-3-1 formation, East Bengal dominated the match from the outset, controlling possession and applying relentless pressure on Indian Army's defensive 5-3-2 setup. Notable early efforts included near misses from Dani Ramirez and Vishnu, who eventually broke the deadlock in the 38th minute with a well-placed header.

While Indian Army showed improved attacking intent after halftime and created a few threatening moments, East Bengal largely maintained control. However, their inability to convert numerous clear-cut opportunities kept the match close until the final whistle. The Red-and-Gold Brigade moves forward but will likely reflect on their missed chances to secure a more emphatic win.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US Face Investment Hurdles Amid Trade Tensions

South Korea and US Face Investment Hurdles Amid Trade Tensions

South Korea
2
Hope for Resolution: JMM Leader Confident in End to Jharkhand Student Protests

Hope for Resolution: JMM Leader Confident in End to Jharkhand Student Protes...

India
3
Overnight Assault: Russian Strike Hits Key Ukrainian Port

Overnight Assault: Russian Strike Hits Key Ukrainian Port

Ukraine
4
Asian Markets Rise Amidst Oil Price Jitters and Economic Data Anticipation

Asian Markets Rise Amidst Oil Price Jitters and Economic Data Anticipation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

OECD Urges Smarter Tree-Farming Policies to Boost Climate Resilience and Rural Growth

Korea’s Fiscal Crossroads: IMF Study Weighs Debt Stability Against Short-Term Growth Risks

Can Climate-Smart Agriculture Secure Uzbekistan’s Farms Against a Growing Water Crisis?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026