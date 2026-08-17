East Bengal Advances to Semifinals after Narrow Victory over Indian Army FT
East Bengal FC secured a spot in the IndianOil Durand Cup semifinals following a 1-0 win over Indian Army FT, with P.V. Vishnu scoring the decisive header. Despite their dominance, East Bengal struggled to convert multiple opportunities, allowing Indian Army brief moments of threat but ultimately maintained control throughout.
East Bengal FC edged into the semifinals of the IndianOil Durand Cup, defeating Indian Army FT 1-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Sunday. A first-half header from P.V. Vishnu proved decisive as East Bengal secured victory despite missing several scoring chances.
Deploying an attacking 4-2-3-1 formation, East Bengal dominated the match from the outset, controlling possession and applying relentless pressure on Indian Army's defensive 5-3-2 setup. Notable early efforts included near misses from Dani Ramirez and Vishnu, who eventually broke the deadlock in the 38th minute with a well-placed header.
While Indian Army showed improved attacking intent after halftime and created a few threatening moments, East Bengal largely maintained control. However, their inability to convert numerous clear-cut opportunities kept the match close until the final whistle. The Red-and-Gold Brigade moves forward but will likely reflect on their missed chances to secure a more emphatic win.