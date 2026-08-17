BJP Challenges Congress Amid 'Dimagi Naxal' Debate

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Congress over PM Modi's 'Dimagi Naxal' remarks, questioning the party's stance on Naxalism. He cited former PM Manmohan Singh's past comments on the threat. The debate exposes differing views on internal security and the government's approach to dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 11:49 IST
BJP Challenges Congress Amid 'Dimagi Naxal' Debate
BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi has criticized Congress amid ongoing debates on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Dimagi Naxal' remark. Trivedi challenged Congress' position on Naxalism, referencing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's past assessment of the issue as India's major internal security threat.

The controversy was sparked by Modi's Independence Day address, which highlighted government efforts to counter Naxalism. Trivedi expressed surprise at Congress leader P Chidambaram's swift endorsement of the 'Dimagi Naxal' label, suggesting it clashed with Singh's 2006 statement on the gravity of Naxalism.

The exchange has fueled a broader discourse on internal security and dissent, with BJP questioning Congress's consistency and Congress defending the freedom to critique governance without being labeled extremist. As political parties gear up for further dialogue, this debate underscores divergent viewpoints on managing ideological and physical threats.

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