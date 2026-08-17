BJP Challenges Congress Amid 'Dimagi Naxal' Debate

BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi has criticized Congress amid ongoing debates on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Dimagi Naxal' remark. Trivedi challenged Congress' position on Naxalism, referencing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's past assessment of the issue as India's major internal security threat.

The controversy was sparked by Modi's Independence Day address, which highlighted government efforts to counter Naxalism. Trivedi expressed surprise at Congress leader P Chidambaram's swift endorsement of the 'Dimagi Naxal' label, suggesting it clashed with Singh's 2006 statement on the gravity of Naxalism.

The exchange has fueled a broader discourse on internal security and dissent, with BJP questioning Congress's consistency and Congress defending the freedom to critique governance without being labeled extremist. As political parties gear up for further dialogue, this debate underscores divergent viewpoints on managing ideological and physical threats.