SEBI Chief Calls for Continuous Cyber Resilience in Financial Sector

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey emphasized the need for a shift from periodic compliance to continuous cyber resilience at the SEBI Symposium on Cyber Defence. He urged financial entities to improve detection, containment, and recovery from cyber threats through collaborative efforts, launching two new portals for improved incident reporting and knowledge sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 12:01 IST
SEBI Chief Calls for Continuous Cyber Resilience in Financial Sector
Tuhin Kanta Pandey (Photo/@ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In an era where cyber threats are becoming increasingly complex, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has called for a strategic shift in India's financial sector. Speaking at SEBI's Symposium on Cyber Defence in Mumbai, Pandey emphasized the need for continuous, risk-driven cyber resilience instead of periodic compliance checks.

The event, held with participants from 15 IOSCO jurisdictions, serves as a training ground with practical exercises to identify and address cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Pandey highlighted the crucial role of collaboration among regulators, financial institutions, and tech experts in building a robust cyber defence ecosystem.

SEBI launched two new portals aimed at enhancing information sharing and coordinated responses in the securities market. Pandey stressed the importance of staying ahead of quantum computing challenges and redefining cybersecurity as a comprehensive, board-level priority crucial for business continuity and investor trust.

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