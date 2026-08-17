Uday Saharan Shines with Unbeaten Double Century in Inter-State Final

Uday Saharan, former India U19 captain, achieved an unbeaten 214* for Bathinda in the Inter-State One Day tournament final against Patiala. His stellar performance led Bathinda to victory in a challenging chase, marking him as the leading run-scorer with 601 runs over five matches, showcasing his future potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 11:53 IST
Uday Saharan Shines with Unbeaten Double Century in Inter-State Final
Uday Saharan during the finals. (Photo: @pcacricketassociation Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Uday Saharan, who once helmed the India U19 cricket team, delivered an awe-inspiring performance with an undefeated double century for Bathinda, clinching the Inter-State One Day tournament final against Patiala in Mohali on Sunday. Saharan's remarkable 214 not out came off just 149 balls, featuring 12 boundaries and 16 sixes, propelling his team's successful pursuit of Patiala's daunting total of 394 runs.

Emerging as the tournament's leading run-scorer, Saharan amassed 601 runs across five matches, averaging an impressive 150.25. His extraordinary campaign included three centuries, among them, two double tons. Displaying excellent form, Saharan previously hit 203 against Moga and 163 in the semifinal versus Fatehgarh, cementing his reputation as a formidable player. His prowess first came to light during the U19 World Cup in 2024, where he spearheaded India to a runner-up finish and topped the run charts with 397 runs at an average of 56.39.

Saharan has continued his cricketing ascent, making his first-class and List-A debuts for Punjab. With promising performances such as scoring 75 and 36 in his first-class debut against Madhya Pradesh, he further excelled in the Ranji Trophy, amassing 655 runs in seven matches at an average of 54.58. His record in youth ODIs for India includes 594 runs in 13 innings, further solidifying his status as an emerging star.

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