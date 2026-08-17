Les Kiss Leads Wallabies to Victory with Japan Sweep

Les Kiss has made a striking start to his tenure as Australia’s rugby coach, leading the Wallabies to a two-test series victory against Japan. With a narrow victory in Osaka and a resounding 56-17 win in Townsville, Kiss has set a promising platform for the upcoming Argentina tour.

The Wallabies displayed adaptability under Kiss's guidance, shifting strategies after a risky performance in Osaka. The team responded decisively in Townsville, showcasing robust attack plays that included eight tries. Kiss is already making strategic changes, challenging the previous coach's reluctance to adjust the lineup.

Kiss's leadership is also prominent in addressing Australia's flyhalf dilemma, with Carter Gordon returning to form. As the Wallabies prepare to face Argentina starting August 29 in Jujuy, Kiss is optimistic about the team's progress, emphasizing competitive pressure and versatility within the squad.