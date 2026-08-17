Drone Attack Targets Kurdish Government Office
Two drones attacked the office of the Kurdistan Regional Government's prime minister in Iraq. The attacks were launched from Iranian territory. Fortunately, no human casualties were reported, according to a statement from the KRG security agency.
- Country:
- Iraq
In a bold act of aggression, two drones targeted the office of the Kurdistan Regional Government's prime minister in Iraq on Monday, as reported by the KRG security agency.
The drones, believed to have been launched from Iranian territory, caused no human casualties according to official statements.
The incident highlights the ongoing regional tensions and the sophisticated threats posed by unmanned aerial vehicles.