Chaos at Ujjain Temple: Stampede Sparks Concerns Over Safety Measures

A stampede-like situation at Mahakaleshwar Nath Chandeshwar Mandir in Ujjain on Monday left several devotees injured, drawing criticism over poor crowd management. Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as devotees gathered for the annual Nag Panchami celebrations, marking a rare opening of the temple's doors.

Sagar, one of the injured devotees, recounted his harrowing experience, stating that he waited in queue for hours before the crowd surged, culminating in the collapse of barricades. 'Both of my legs were caught under the barricade. One of my legs is fractured,' he lamented, highlighting the lack of immediate assistance he received.

Local resident Manohar Bhavsar voiced skepticism over official claims minimizing the incident's severity. 'News is running that there are no patients in the hospital, but I have seen with my own eyes that my friend's child is admitted,' he said, pointing to a disconnect between administrative statements and on-the-ground realities.