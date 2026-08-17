Sonal Dinusha's Century: A Lone Bright Spot in Sri Lanka's Struggle Against India

Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha struck a maiden test century to keep his team hopeful against India in the opening test in Galle. Despite this, India maintained the upper hand as Sri Lanka fell short with 284 in response to India's imposing 462.

India's bowlers established early dominance, with Mohammed Siraj and Manav Suthar dismantling the Sri Lankan top order. Shubman Gill's spectacular catch and Ravindra Jadeja's crucial wicket of Sri Lanka's captain left the hosts in distress.

Dinusha, supported by Niroshan Dickwella's 80, fought back defiantly. Although Dickwella was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna, Dinusha reached his milestone with four fours and two sixes before being adjudged lbw to Jadeja's delivery, ending his remarkable innings.