Sonal Dinusha's Century: A Lone Bright Spot in Sri Lanka's Struggle Against India

Sonal Dinusha's maiden test century helped Sri Lanka resist India's dominance in the opening test in Galle. Despite Dinusha's efforts, partnered by Niroshan Dickwella, Sri Lanka was dismissed for 284, trailing India's 462. India's bowlers, led by Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja, put their team in command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 17:27 IST
Sonal Dinusha's Century: A Lone Bright Spot in Sri Lanka's Struggle Against India

Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha struck a maiden test century to keep his team hopeful against India in the opening test in Galle. Despite this, India maintained the upper hand as Sri Lanka fell short with 284 in response to India's imposing 462.

India's bowlers established early dominance, with Mohammed Siraj and Manav Suthar dismantling the Sri Lankan top order. Shubman Gill's spectacular catch and Ravindra Jadeja's crucial wicket of Sri Lanka's captain left the hosts in distress.

Dinusha, supported by Niroshan Dickwella's 80, fought back defiantly. Although Dickwella was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna, Dinusha reached his milestone with four fours and two sixes before being adjudged lbw to Jadeja's delivery, ending his remarkable innings.

TRENDING

1
Belgium Battles Its Biggest Wildfire as Europe's Fire Crisis Intensifies

Belgium Battles Its Biggest Wildfire as Europe's Fire Crisis Intensifies

Global
2
Supreme Court Orders Fresh Survey for Unhindered Elephant Corridors

Supreme Court Orders Fresh Survey for Unhindered Elephant Corridors

India
3
Tensions Rise as Iran Shifts to Offensive Stance in U.S. Conflict

Tensions Rise as Iran Shifts to Offensive Stance in U.S. Conflict

Global
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next AI Race Is About Efficiency, Not Just Productivity

Why Incremental Innovation Could Be Africa’s Most Powerful Job Creator

How Instant Payments Put Wage Inequality on the Back Foot

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026