Ravindra Jadeja Lauds Manav Suthar's 'Dream Ball' as Indian Spinners Dominate

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja commends Manav Suthar's remarkable bowling in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. Suthar's debut delivery dismissed veteran Chandimal, with his spell contributing to a spin-focused day that highlighted Jadeja's 350 Test wickets. Despite Sri Lanka's fight, India's spinners held the upper hand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 09:48 IST
Ravindra Jadeja Lauds Manav Suthar's 'Dream Ball' as Indian Spinners Dominate
Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo: @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI

In a riveting day of Test cricket at Galle, Indian veteran Ravi Jadeja extended praise to young all-rounder Manav Suthar for his sensational bowling spell against Sri Lanka. Remarkably, Suthar's first delivery resulted in a crucial dismissal, earning accolades from Jadeja who dubbed it a 'left-arm spinner's dream ball.'

Suthar's debut delivery was a game-changer, generating significant turn and bounce to remove veteran Dinesh Chandimal, and earning applause from wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. In a video on BCCI's website, Jadeja shared his admiration for Suthar's remarkable delivery, appreciating it as a milestone left-arm spinner's delivery.

Despite a valiant century by Sonal Dinusha, Sri Lanka's innings concluded at 284, trailing behind India's first innings total of 462. The spin duo of Suthar and Jadeja, with respective hauls of 4/76 and 3/57, showcased Indian dominance, further fortifying Jadeja’s Test legacy with 350 wickets.

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