Jadeja's Historic Feat and Dinusha's Maiden Century Shine in Galle Test

In the Galle Test, Sonal Dinusha dazzled with his maiden century, but Sri Lanka could only post 284, trailing India by 178 runs. Despite promising resistance from Dinusha and Niroshan Dickwella, who put up 80 runs, India maintained control thanks to strategic plays from Shubman Gill and his team.

Ravindra Jadeja's remarkable achievement during the match marked him as one of only five Indian bowlers to clinch 350 Test wickets, joining legends such as Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev. Jadeja also distinguished himself as the third left-arm spinner globally to surpass this milestone, adding to his legacy alongside Rangana Herath and Daniel Vettori.

With Manav Suthar also making impactful contributions, taking four wickets, India's bowlers ensured a strong finish on Day 3. Despite avoiding the follow-on, Sri Lanka has a challenging path ahead, as the Indian side gears up for another batting display on Day 4.